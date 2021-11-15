Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in November; Read more

We have seen that there are plenty of options in the budget friendly smartphone segment. The reason behind this is the smartphone makers target the customers with less budget so that the smartphones can be a part of everyone’s life. You are really going to have a hard time selecting the best device if you are looking to purchase smartphones under Rs 20,000. We have shortlisted some of the top smartphones under Rs 20,000 that you can buy in November.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November

Realme 8s 5G- Rs 17,999

Realme 8s 5G is a good option if you are looking to purchase an affordable 5G handset. The device carries a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. Realme 8s 5G packs a 5,000 maH battery that offers a backup of one day and has support for 33 W fast charging.

The handset sports a 6.5 inch Full HD+ display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and features a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

iQOO Z3 5G- Rs 19,990

The iQOO Z3 5G smartphone is one of the best affordable 5G handsets. The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset under the hood paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. It has a 6.58 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+ support. It features a 16 megapixel front camera sensor and a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear.

Redmi Note 10 Pro- Rs 17,999

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is the best all-round option in the budget segment. The handset has a large Full HD+ super AMOLED display of 6.67 inch with 120 Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1200 nits brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and packs 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

The device flaunts a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear with 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5 megapixel macro lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, this 5G device has a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front.

Motorola G60- Rs 18,499

The Motorola G60 is a perfect smartphone for the users who like large displays. This handset features a 108 megapixel camera on the rear with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor. It has a 6.8 inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded. The 6,000 maH battery in this device offers a backup of 2 days and has support for 20 W fast charging QuickCharge 4.

Poco X3 Pro- Rs 18,999

Poco X3 Pro comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset and packs 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120 hz and offers an LCD instead of AMOLED.

This 5G device has a quad rear camera unit that features a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2 megapixel macro and depth sensors each. The 5,160 maH battery lasts over a day and supports 33 W fast charging.

