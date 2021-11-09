Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 with good battery; Read more

The most important thing to look for while purchasing a smartphone is the battery as it plays a vital role in every smartphone user’s life. The battery keeps your device on for photo sessions or while gaming or while talking to someone on phone call. There are many smartphones under Rs 20,000 that come with big batteries and offer a good backup. Scroll down to know more.

Realme 8s

The Realme 8s was launched recently with a 5,000 maH battery that supports 33 W fast charging. This handset gives a backup of one day on single charge with moderate usage including few hours of gaming, few hours of watching shows on OTT platforms and rest on social media. The Realme 8s is a 5G smartphone and is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base variant.

Redmi Note 10s

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10S with a 5,000 maH battery that has 33 W fast charging support. Based on the reviews, this handset gives a day’s backup on a single charge and is priced at Rs 14,999.

Motorola Moto G9

The Lenovo-owned company, Motorola’s Moto G9 is listed amongst the best budget smartphones with a 5,000 maH battery. The device’s battery lasts one day on single charge. Moto G9 packs a Snapdragon 662 chipset and will cost you Rs 10,999.

Realme Narzo 30

The Chinese smartphone maker released the Realme Narzo 30 a couple of months back. People who are heavy users will get attracted towards this device as it packs a huge 5,000 maH battery with amazing displays and good cameras. The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 13,499.

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 has a 5,000 maH battery with a powerful octa-core chipset that has a speed of 2 GHz. This handset from Samsung comes with a Super AMOLED display that has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499.

