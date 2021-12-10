Top smartphones under Rs 50,000 in December 2021; Apple iPhone 12 mini, Asus Rog Phone, Vivo X60 Pro, OnePlus

We have seen some promising smartphones launch this year in the premium segment. Tech brands like Apple, OnePlus, Asus and Vivo have come up with their best premium devices that will give you value for your money. Here we have a list of top premium smartphones that were launched previously and are now priced below Rs 50,000. If you are looking to purchase a smartphone in this budget in December, then read this story till the end.

Apple iPhone 12 mini- Rs 44,999

Apple iPhone 12 mini was launched in September 2020 at a price of Rs 69,990 for the 64 GB internal storage capacity variant. This premium handset from the Cupertino tech giant is currently priced at Rs 44,999 for the 64 GB internal storage capacity variant while the 128 GB internal storage capacity variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The Apple iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4 inch Full HD+ Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by Apple’s A14 bionic chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 5- Rs 49,999

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is called the gamers’ delight as it comes with the fastest processing hardware. This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. It features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz, HDR10+ support and peak brightness up to 1200 nits.

Vivo X60 Pro- Rs 49,990

Vivo X60 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. It features a 6.56 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

OnePlus 9- Rs 49,999

The high end variant with 12 GB and 256 GB internal storage capacity of the OnePlus 9 smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Amazon. The handset comes with a 6.55 inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has 120 Hz screen refresh rate and support for HDR10+. OnePlus 9 carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G- Rs 42,490

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the budget flagship device of the company. The handset features a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a screen refresh rate of 120 hz. This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and packs an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity under the hood.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.