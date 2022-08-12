16 Top Social Media Apps to try in 2022

The advancement of the internet over the years has given rise to numerous social media apps and websites that lets users seamlessly connect with their family, colleagues, and even long-lost friends. Starting from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, to Reddit, WhatsApp, and Telegram, there are hundreds of social media apps and sites that are designed for various kinds of purposes.

So, if you are looking for a list of the top social media apps and sites that best suit your needs, you have clicked the correct article. In this one, I'm going to list the best social media platforms in the world and share some insights about them. I will also suggest the best use case of the listed social media apps and sites to give you an idea about how you can use them to their full potential.

Now, without further ado, let's check out the list right below!

Top 16 Social Media Apps to use in 2022

1) Facebook

Founded - 2004

Headquarters - Menlo Park, California

Founder - Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms that has its own mobile app on both iOS and Android and a web client for its users. Although Facebook has been a core component of many controversies relating to the privacy of its users over the years, it is still the top social media platform with over 1.96 billion daily active users (DAUs) worldwide, as of Q1 2022.

Now, Facebook is essentially a multi-media-focused social platform that lets users share text-based posts, photos, videos, and GIFs. It also lets users create groups and pages that help nurture a community or build an online business.

Facebook is currently under its parent company Meta which also owns other uber-popular social media apps and sites like Instagram and WhatsApp.

2) TikTok

Founded - 2017

Headquarters - Beijing, China

Founder - ByteDance

Originally launched as Douyin in mainland China back in 2016, TikTok is the international version of the Chinese short-form video app that lets users create and share short, intriguing videos. This social media app is available on Android and iOS and is best experienced on a mobile device with its vertical-scrolling UI that has been copied by many other similar social platforms like Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Now, much like Facebook, TikTok has also been a part of many controversies relating to the data collection of its users. The social media app was outright banned in India in early 2020 due to political tensions between India and China and privacy issues. It also faced harsh legal investigations in the US for misusing the data of US-based users and sending them to Chinese servers.

Despite all these controversies and privacy concerns, TikTok continues to dominate the social media sector in its own category. However, it is worth mentioning that TikTok is primarily a video-focused social media app. So, if you are into that, TikTok is the social platform for you to go!

3) Instagram

Founded - 2010

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founders - Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger

Originally designed as an image-focused social media platform, Instagram has come a long way to become what it is today. It is currently owned by Meta and is one of the fastest-growing social media apps in the world that lets users share images, short-form videos as Reels, and ephemeral content as Stories that automatically disappears after 24 hours. Furthermore, according to the current Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, the social platform will soon transform into a video-focused platform rather than a photo-sharing medium.

Apart from letting users share images, Instagram lets them create looping videos as Boomerangs or add numerous filters from its ever-growing filter list. Users can also add music to their images, Stories, or Reels to make them more entertaining.

So, if you want to show off your photography skills or promote your small-business products, create an Instagram account right now.

4) Twitter

Founded - 2006

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founders - Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, Evan Williams

Twitter is a unique social media app or platform that connects people to the world. On this social app or website, users can share "tweets" that can contain texts, links, images, or videos. However, the length of the text is specified and users cannot post anything that surpasses the specified length. Twitter is essentially a hub where you can follow your favorite celebrities, politicians, or influencers to know what's happening in their lives.

Although Twitter has been quite popular in the social media industry, it is also infamous for spreading hatred amongst people, spreading fake news, and blocking significant influencers and journalists on government demand. However, it is worth mentioning that the company has taken various steps to tackle these issues and keep growing.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, pursued buying Twitter for approximately $44 billion with the aim to improve the social media platform and remove automated bots. However, that did not go as planned and now both the parties are fighting a legal battle on the issues at the Delaware Chancery Court.

5) Reddit

Founded - 2005

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founder - Steve Huffman, Aaron Swartz, Alexis Ohanian

Reddit is one of the oldest social media sites in the world that was founded way back in 2005 when the internet was still in its developing stage. Despite being an old dog, Reddit still has its dedicated user base of over 430 million monthly active users (MAUs) and over 100,000 active communities that are called subreddits and are denoted by r/subreddit_name.

You can find and follow a subreddit for just about anything on Reddit, ranging from r/FunnyAnimals to r/PeopleFuckingDying. However, it is worth mentioning that poor moderation of content makes Reddit somewhat darker than other social media apps and sites. This means that while scrolling through cute cat videos, one might come across something dark that might affect their psychology. Hence, Reddit is not a great option for children as it can mess up their still-evolving minds.

6) WhatsApp

Founded - 2009

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founder - Brian Acton, Jan Koum

If you are looking for a free social app that lets you directly chat with, call, or video-call a friend, colleague, or family member, then WhatsApp is the social media app to go for. It is the most popular direct-messaging app that is used by over 2 billion users across the world and has dominated the social media sector over the past years.

The social platform was acquired by Meta, known as Facebook at the time, in 2014 for $19 billion. Since then, WhatsApp has faced various privacy issues over the year, though its popularity did not sink. People now use the term WhatsApp as a synonym for messaging, and that shows how much the social app has impacted the sector.

7) LinkedIn

Founded - 2003

Headquarters - Sunnyvale, California

Founder - Reid Hoffman, Eric Ly

Founded in the early 2000s, LinkedIn has become the most popular social media app and platform that connects quality recruiters with potential employees. It is essentially a hub where you can either look for individuals who can work for your company or find yourself a job by connecting with company executives.

You can create your LinkedIn profile on the web as well as with the LinkedIn app on Android and iOS. Following that, you can even upload your digital Resume, add skills, and save it all online to easily apply for your desired jobs. The app even recommends the jobs that suit your profile, preference, and skills.

Over the years, LinkedIn has gone through many changes. However, the biggest change happened when it became a subsidiary of Microsoft in 2015. As of Q1 2022, LinkedIn has over 830 million registered users, including both job-seekers and recruiters. It is also available in over 200 countries and regions.

8) Telegram

Founded - 2013

Headquarters - Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Founders - Nikolai Durov, Pavel Durov

One of the direct competitors of Meta's uber-popular social messaging app WhatsApp, Telegram is a similar social messaging app. Created by the Durov brothers from Russia, it is often considered more secure than WhatsApp and surprisingly has much more features than the latter. The social media app even allows users to create channels and share various kinds of content with their followers, much like how they would share images, videos, and other content on social media sites like Facebook or Instagram.

One of the major issues of Telegram is that not many people use the social messaging app and often lean towards WhatsApp. However, it is gradually garnering more and more users in the market and might surpass WhatsApp in the near future. Recently, the platform surpasses 700 million monthly active users (MAUs). It even introduced a new premium subscription plan for its users with added benefits.

9) YouTube

Founded - 2005

Headquarters - San Bruno, California

Founders - Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, Jawed Karim

Although YouTube was founded way back in 2005, this social media platform became popular much after its inception. However, once it gained momentum in the market, YouTube became a holy grail for video content creators who are looking to share quality, informative videos to audiences of specific niches. Before the massive popularity of short-form videos on platforms such as TikTok or Reels, YouTube videos were all the rage.

Over the years, YouTube has evolved a lot and so have its audience and creators. In fact, YouTube is now one of the biggest video libraries in the world where one can find any kind of video, be it informative, funny, or thrilling, with a simple search. It is also the one social media site that popularized vlogging and gave rise to the massive industry.

Today, YouTube is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet and has its own social media apps on Android and iOS and its own network television. You can watch numerous videos uploaded by millions of content creators from across the world, comment on them and share your views, and even upload your own video, short film, or documentary.

10) Pinterest

Founded - 2009

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founders - Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, Evan Sharp

Pinterest is primarily an image-sharing social media platform that is available on Android, iOS, and the web. Although it is similar to Meta's Instagram, Pinterest is essentially a platform to gather ideas from. It acts as a hub for finding creative ideas for DIY projects, fashion, recipes, dinner ideas, and more.

Here, you can find aesthetic images, showcasing unique ideas from which you can take inspiration. You can also save the images that you like and create image boards with multiple collaborators. However, if you are planning to share content on the platform, be sure to focus on vertical-format content as most users browse Pinterest on their smartphones.

11) Snapchat

Founded - 2011

Headquarters - Santa Monica, California

Founders - Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown, Bobby Murphy

Snapchat is the pioneering social media app for Stories-style ephemeral content that disappears after a day. It was one of the first social media platforms to incorporate this concept and since then, many other social apps and platforms have copied the idea. Snapchat is also known for advanced filters that often set trends on the internet. The social media app is especially popular amongst the Gen-Z population.

Snapchat operates under its parent company Snap Inc., which was started by its founders. Although the company was initially focused on its social media app, it changed its name from Snapchat Inc. to Snap Inc. to focus on other sectors such as augmented reality (AR) and smart wearables. Snap's aim is to take social media to the next level.

12) Tinder

Founded - 2012

Headquarters - Los Angeles, California

Founders - Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, Whitney Wolfe, Jonathan Badeen

Tinder is another unique social media app that helps single people find matches online. Well, I am pretty sure you have heard about Tinder at some point in your life, if not used it yourself. And if you used it, you already know that users need to create their profiles with their pictures and a short bio and they can "swipe" potential profiles to find a match.

Tinder was started by Sean Rad at a hackathon in West Hollywood. However, the unique concept of the social media app garnered one billion daily "swipes" by 2014. It became the highest-grossing mobile app in 2015 and now, it has over 6.2 billion subscribers and over 75 million monthly active users (MAUs).

13) Messenger

Founded - 2009

Headquarters - Menlo Park, California

Founder - Meta

Messenger is the official social messaging app of Meta's uber-popular social media platform Facebook. It lets Facebook users connect with each other via direct messaging safely and securely, at least that is what Meta claims. Messenger is only available on Android and iOS and lets users send text, call, or video-call their Facebook friends. They can also send animated stickers, funny GIFs, and react to messages with emojis.

Over the years, Messenger has gone through several changes and transformations. Now, its parent company Meta is aiming to make Messenger an all-in-one messaging app for both Facebook and Instagram. Although Instagram had its own dedicated messaging app called Threads, it was not a successful app and Meta had to eventually shut it down. So, if you are looking for a common messaging app for your Instagram and Facebook friends, you should definitely check out Messenger.

14) Discord

Founded - 2015

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founders - Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy

Counter-Strike/Valorant gang, where you at? Discord is an instant messaging app that allows you to connect to people individually or create a server to be able to have a discussion. The main idea behind it was to create a stable platform for gamers to communicate in the game.

Before Zoom and Teams came in, Discord was one of the few that would let you share your screen with your friend allowing the two of you to enjoy your favorite movie together but from a distance. Discord is a great way of creating a community that focuses on a particular niche.

15) Quora

Founded - June 2009

Headquarters - Mountain View, California

Founders - Adam D'Angelo and Charlie Cheever

Quora is a social platform revolving mostly around Questions and Answers. Quora's Founders are ex-Facebook employees Adam D' Angelo and Charlie Cheever. So, while researching for this bit I found that you can go to Wikipedia and see what's Quora but you could also go to Quora to see what is Wikipedia. But, on Quora, you can also find an in-depth comparison of how Wikipedia and Quora are unique in their ways.

On Quora, users can collaborate and edit and organize the community of users who are mostly called Quorans.

There can be Follow up questions making it a whole record of thoughts, facts, and opinions. The word Quora is an acronym for Questions or Answers. Well we all have taken our stupid questions to quora that we were too embarrassed to ask IRL, haven't we? No? Just me, okay then.

16) Twitch

Founded - 2011

Headquarters - San Francisco, California

Founders - Justin Kan, Emmett Shear, Michael Seibel, Kyle Vogt, Kevin Lin

Twitch is primarily a video live-streaming platform, though it can be considered a social media app or site as it connects its users with popular influencers around the world and lets them join live streams. Here, you can create your account and follow your favorite influencer of your desired niches and join their live streams whenever they come online to play a game, chat with the community, or simply chill on stream.

Users can follow and even subscribe (monthly paid subscription plan) to their favorite content creators. Twitch is popular for gamers who live stream their gameplays on the platform. Even official gaming companies like Riot, Respawn, and others host competitive events of their games like Valorant or Apex Legends on Twitch.

So, these are some of the top social media apps and sites that you should check out in 2022. Also, do not forget to let us know your favorite social media app in the comments below.

