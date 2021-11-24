Top TV deals during Black Friday Sale 2021; Read more

A majority of online dealers have come out with best TV deals and have started the shopping season early because of labour shortages and supply-chain problems. This has motivated the customers as they have already started ordering during Black Friday Sale. The best deals provided by the online retailers during the Black Friday Sale 2021 are on TVs such as Hisense, Samsung, Sony and more. We have listed down the top TV deals during Black Friday Sale 2021 so read the story till the end.

Amazon 55 inch Fire TV Omni Series

The Amazon Fire TV comes with a 55 inch screen and runs on Fire TV OS. The display features 4K resolution with HDR 10 support, hands free Alexa interactions and Dolby Digital Plus. The Amazon Fire TV is priced at $409.99 during the Black Friday Sale 2021.

Insignia 24 inch Smart Fire TV

The Insignia Smart Fire TV has a 24 inch HD display with 720 pixels resolution and is powered by the Fire OS. It comes with a plethora of popular streaming apps to binge on and supports Amazon Alexa. The Insignia 24 inch Fire TV will be good for small rooms and is priced at $99 during Black Friday Sale 2021.

Samsung 43 inch The Sero

Samsung’s The Sero comes with a 43 inch with a display that features 4K resolution. The Korean giant is offering massive discounts on the 4K HD TVs. The Sero will cost you $997.90 on Amazon during the Black Friday Sale 2021.

Hisense 70 inch A6G 4K TV

Hisense is offering a TV with a 70 inch display that has 4K resolution at a discounted price of $549.99 during the Black Friday Sale 2021 instead of its original price of $849.99. The 55 inch U7G QLED TV from Hisense is also available at a discounted price of $649.99.

TCL 65 inch 6 series TV

TCL offers some exceptional picture quality with the 65 inch display. It is priced at $898 during the Black Friday Sale 2021 on Amazon instead of the original price of $1499. The TCL 65 inch 6 series TV runs on Roku smart interface.

