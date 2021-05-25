Total Lunar eclipse tomorrow night, on 26th May. Blood Moon

A Total lunar eclipse is also called a Blood Moon. The Moon gets a reddish colour during the Total lunar eclipse.

The Moon takes close to 29.5 days to take a complete revolution around the Earth. During this time, we see the different phases of the Moon at night, full-moon to new-moon. A Lunar eclipse occurs only on a Full-Moon night.

How does a lunar eclipse happen?

Moon is a satellite of Earth and takes about 29.5 days to complete a complete revolution around the Earth. The Moon does not have any light source of its own. We see the Moon shining because the Sun's rays reflecting off the surface of the Moon. Since the Moon revolves around the Earth, the Earth come between the Moon and the Sun blocking the Sun rays from reaching the Moon. This is called a Lunar eclipse. For a Total Lunar eclipse, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon have to be aligned in a completely straight line. We will witness our first Total lunar eclipse for 2021 tomorrow on the 26th of May, 2021.

What is a Total Lunar eclipse? Blood Moon

The Total Lunar eclipse happens once a year and people are always excited about this phenomenon because of the reddish colour of the Moon. There is a good reason why the Moon gets the reddish colour. And it has nothing to do with Dracula. When the Moon is completely in line with the Earth and Sun, the Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon. However, the Earth's atmosphere acts as a refracting lens for the rays of the Sun. The refracted rays are projected on the Moon giving it the reddish look. The refraction of the Sun's rays can also be seen, during Sunrise and Sunsets. Refer to the picture below to understand the phenomena better.

If you miss tomorrow's Total Lunar Eclipse, the next one will be on the 15th or 16th of May 2022. Unless you want to wait for another year, don't miss the Total Lunar Eclipse tomorrow.

