TREAD Bike can be a one-stop solution for in-house fitness training

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic breakdown happened in China and spread across the globe the has changed the entire scenario for everyone. Back in 2020, there was a time when the entire world was going through the phase of lockdown and people were forced to sit back at their homes to avoid getting infected. India is still working on getting back to normal but the second wave was devastating. We are in a condition where keeping ourselves fit is a big job because people are still scared to go out for activities, workouts, and other activities. Understanding the digital need, TREAD is here to let you ride a journey to create a new concept in fitness. The company has launched its indoor cycling experience TREAD Bike-indoor Spin Bike. Let’s have a closer look at the fitness device.



TREAD Bike-indoor spin Bike is designed for the generation of new normal which is on a mission to bring holistic and challenging workouts in a more accessible, and efficient way giving its users access to fitness from the comfort of their homes. The spin bike comes with features like a Full HD (1920x1080pixel) rotatable screen. It offers a smart touch screen option for you to work out comfortably and freely with a few taps.





You can keep a track of the total output, calories burnt, distance, covered, average speed, and power on the display. Your daily activities can be tracked and recorded, and reports can be generated within your profile. There is even the option for choosing multiple profiles for various members just in case more people are using it.



It also comes with a leaderboard that allows you to track and compete with people around you. You don’t have to miss any more workout sessions with hundreds of on-demand videos as it comes with a video library from which you can pick, choose and work out according to your comfort.



Users can also join live sessions, every day from the comfort of your home. Schedule your sessions beforehand and enjoy a seamless workout experience for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.



The most exciting part of TREAD Bike is you can pre-order it by only paying Rs 900 and then pay the remaining amount later. The indoor Bike will cost you Rs 49,900 but you can pay the rest of the amount in instalments and EMIs.