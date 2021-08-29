Truke collaborates with Trinity gaming’s ace creators for their latest campaign

Truke has recently launched India’s first gaming-range TWS, the Born to Game series. The newly launched TWS series includes — the BTG-1 and BTG-2. The products especially aim to make the virtual gaming experience richer and par excellence for mobile gamers. For the purpose, to bring the message out to the right audience, the brand has collaborated with popular gaming creators like Alpha Clasher, Antaryami, Classified YT, GodNixon, and Kronten, listed under the roster of Trinity Gaming, sharing their experience about the product with their loyal fan base.

Pankaj Upadhayay, Founder and CEO, Truke, said, “We are also glad to associate with Trinity Gaming to support us with their start gaming creators who have successfully pushed the product to the audience we specifically service to. These creators have got first-hand experience and shared their feedback about the product with their loyal fan base - via sharing their experience of using the newest launch products on their official YT channels and story swipe ups on Instagram. With the best gaming content creators on board, we believe to have extended our reach.”

With the Covid-19 the esports gaming sector has seen a huge rise and even brands have witnessed an overwhelming response. Gaming enthusiasts and creators are also receiving positive responses from their fan base which has resulted in building interest among brands to explore brand collaborations. Brands are targeting more and more gaming content creators for more digital impact and their high audience engagement and loyal fan base fuels a brands ambition to reach their target audience.

The product is packed with specifications like strong battery life, premium sound quality, gaming-centric features and a tribe design giving it a superior look and high-quality music and gaming experience to users. It could become a handy gadget to anyone from the esports segment who wants to leverage their gaming experience. You can listen to the opinion of these creators from the given links below.

