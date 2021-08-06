Truke launches new colour variants of TWS Buds Q1 and Fit 1+ starting at Rs 999

Truke, a new age wearable accessory brand is known for high-quality wireless stereos, wireless headphones, earphones, and bespoke acoustic equipment for sound professionals and music enthusiasts. The company has launched the new Blue colour variants of its widely celebrated TWS earbuds Q1 and Fit 1+. Let’s have a closer look at the new specification, features, and price of the newly launched colour variants.

Truke Bud Q1

The Truke Bud Q1 comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which offers 2X transmission speed, 1.8X reliable connection and is 2X energy efficient. The Truke Buds Q1 is juiced with a 400mAh charging case that allows up to 60 hours of total music playback time on a full charge and up to 10 hours on a single charge. The True Wireless In-Ear earbuds also promise high fidelity sound with their 10mm dynamic driver and AAC Codec support. It is also equipped with a Quad MEMS Mic ENC for a better calling experience. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode offering low latency of up to 85ms to enjoy the best gaming experience. The Q1 Buds come in stylish miniature cases, making them perfect for outdoor endeavours.

Truke Fit 1+

The third generation Truke Fit 1+ possesses a music playback capacity of 12 hours on a single charge with a 300mAh charging case that extends a total music playback of up to 48 hours. The Bluetooth 5.1 allows a stable and seamless connection. Featuring low latency gaming mode and AAC Codec support, the earbud also has one-touch control and a digital display.

True Wireless Earbuds Q1 and Fit1+ price in India

Both True Wireless Earbuds, Q1 and Fit1+ will be available only on Flipkat.com from 5th August onwards at Rs 1,299 and Rs 999, respectively. The company launched the TWS back in April this year, and both devices received an overwhelming response from customers encouraging the company to launch new variants. You can also grab the devices with added discounts and offers under Flipkart sale.