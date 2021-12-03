TSMC starts pilot production of 3nm chips to be used in 2023 Apple Devices, Report says

According to reports, TSMC has started pilot production of its cutting-edge 3nm process technology. The company plans to start mass production of the next-generation chips in the fourth quarter of this year, which means that the 3nm process could also power iPhones and Macs in 2023.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple's chip manufacturing partner, TSMC, is expected to begin volume production of 3-nanometer chips in the fourth quarter of 2022. This could mean that 3nm chips appear in Apple products as early as 2023.

The DigiTimes report, which cites anonymous "industry sources," is light on details. According to the report, TSMC has begun "pilot production" of 3nm chips, with volume production scheduled for Q4 2022:

"TSMC has kicked off pilot production of chips built using N3 (namely 3nm process technology) at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan, and will move the process to volume production by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to industry sources."

Last month, a report from The Information detailed Apple's goal of using 3nm chips in the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Despite rumours that the iPhone 14 in 2022 would feature a 3nm chip, the transition is expected to start with the iPhone and Mac in 2023.

To put things in perspective, Apple's A15, M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips are all fabricated using a 5nm process; using a smaller fabrication process will allow Apple to achieve significant performance and efficiency gains. According to reports, Apple's roadmap indicates that it will "easily outperform Intel's future processors for consumer PCs."

It's also worth remembering that between now and 2023, plans may change. Delays are unlikely because TSMC has reportedly encountered difficulties in transitioning to 3nm production. Regardless, the first 3nm iPhone and Mac hardware, with significant performance and efficiency improvements, could be available in late 2023 if everything goes according to plan.

