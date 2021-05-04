  1. Home
Ture Wireless Earphones/TWS to see 33% growth in the year 2021. Says Counterpoint Research

When Apple first decided to get rid of the headphone jack with the release of the iPhone X. The world was in awe. And many did not welcome this decision. Today we can see that most cell phone manufacturers have followed Apple's footsteps to get rid of the headphone jack.

Onkyo, from Japan, was the first to produce true wireless earphones in the year 2015. They called it “Onkyo W800BT” The technology then was crude and suffered from many issues like intermittent Bluetooth connectivity, sound quality and battery issues. But we have come a long way from that technology. When Apple decided the ditch the headphone jack on the iPhone X and future phones, it was clear that Apple was moving to a wireless ecosystem. And the AirPod were the early signs of this migration.

Many Manufactures followed on the impressions left behind by Apple(not the first time or the last time) and ditched the headphone jack and produced their own TWS earphones. The was resistance from the consumers in the beginning, but once the advantages were clear. Consumers did follow the trend and started purchasing TWS earphones.

And those who were keen on using the wired earphones could purchase a proprietary adaptor to connect the 3.5mm jack to their phone.

With the introduction of Bluetooth 5.0 and improvements in battery life, consumers shifted gradually towards TWS. As in a true sense, TWS provided a hassle-free experience in both usage and transport. In the year 2020, Apple was leading the market for TWS earphone sales. Apple's sales declined as other cheaper and better variants of TWS earphones were introduced by different manufacturers.

From the year 2019 to 2020, TWS sales shot up to 78%. Counterpoint research also predicts that 2021 will see a 33% rise in the sales of TWS over 2020.

