Twitch subscription price in India reduced by almost a whopping 80 percent

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform for gamers, has reduced the pricing of its subscriptions in India. The tier 1 subscription price for the web version of Twitch has been reduced in the country by almost 80 percent. Notably, Twitch already hinted at price reductions of subscriptions earlier this year as well. The price of the Twitch web version in India has been reduced as part of the company’s “local subscription pricing policy”. Apart from India, the company has also deducted the monthly subscription pricing for the web for several other countries.

Twitch web version’s monthly subscription price is down by almost 80 percent

The tier 1 subscription of Twitch on the web will now cost Rs 110 per month, instead of Rs 479.99 earlier. The company has started sending emails to its subscribers in the country about the deduction in the prices. The company will be automatically reducing the pricing of your active subscriptions on the next renewal date.

“Within the next few weeks, we will be changing prices in your country. When we do, we will automatically reduce the price of your eligible active subscriptions(s) on the following renewal date with no action required from you”, reads the email from the company.

The new pricing of Twitch web for all the countries where it operates is listed on its support website. “As part of our efforts to help creators build and grow their communities worldwide, the following countries will get subscription price adjustments as a part of Local Subscription Pricing. The prices listed below are Tier 1 subscription prices on Web, and are listed in the currently supported currencies”, reads a statement on the pricing page.

Twitch will offer incentives to creators after the subscription price deduction

Twitch has also introduced a new “revenue adjustment incentive” to offer incentives to impacted content creators after the local regional pricing kicks in. The company will be offering incentives based on certain conditions, which a content creator on its platform requires to meet to get paid. More terms of conditions regarding the revenue adjustment incentive can be found on Twitch’s blog post here.

It looks like Twitch has reduced the price of its web subscriptions in India to compete against the likes of various homegrown platforms. These platforms include Loco, Garena’s Booyah!, and even YouTube as well. That said, Twitch web viewers will certainly like the move of price deduction in the country.