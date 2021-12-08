Twitter announces it's Quill acquisition, Twitter DMs may get an overhaul

Twitter and Quill have announced a new acquisition that will allow Twitter DMs to compete with other messaging apps. Quill is a messaging app for team collaboration and communication that competes with other productivity messaging platforms such as Slack. It emphasised message organisation, and its notification system was designed to keep notifications to a minimum.

“We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe the tools we use to communicate today are not the best they can be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal — to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone.

Quill will be shutting down, but its spirit and ideas will continue on. You’ll be able to export your team message history until 1 pm PST, Saturday, December 11th 2021, when we will be turning off our servers and deleting all data. For all active teams, we're issuing full refunds.

We’d like to thank everybody who has used Quill — if you came on board during our beta, or if you just sent your first message last week. We can’t wait to show you what we’ll be working on next.”

With this news, it should not be a shock if Twitter began offering more robust messaging features.

When compared to other messaging platforms such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Discord, and Telegram, Twitter DM is simple and barebones. With the recent departure of the company's former CEO and Twitter's intention to expand beyond a micro-blogging site, the move solidifies the company's new direction.

Twitter could incorporate some sort of messaging channel to keep in touch with large user communities. Likewise, with Twitter Blue (Twitter's premium paid-subscription tier), the platform could offer Blue-only messaging features to users with a large number of followers.

