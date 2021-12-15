Twitter introduces automatic captions for videos

In India, Twitter has begun testing a new Explore tab that includes a TikTok-style vertical feed. The company is now rolling out automatic captions for videos in an effort to make the platform more accessible and inclusive.

Twitter announced on Tuesday that it is adding support for automatic captions for videos in a tweet. On Android, iOS, and the web, the feature will be available. Captions will be enabled by default on muted videos on Android and iOS. Meanwhile, a new "CC" button will appear in the video player on the web, allowing you to quickly turn on/off captions.

English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and other languages will have auto-captions. Captions will be displayed in the language in which the video was originally uploaded. At the moment, there is no option to translate captions. Furthermore, the automatic captions will only work on videos that have been recently uploaded. As a result, the new feature will not work with older videos.

The first product to support auto-captions was voice tweets. Then, earlier this year, Twitter added live captions to its Clubhouse competitor, Twitter Spaces.

Recently, Twitter has been experimenting with a downvote button for tweets, a new Explore tab with a TikTok-style scrolling feed, the ability to upload longer videos, and more. In addition, the company is experimenting with a new ad format that places advertisements between tweet replies. In an effort to learn more about cryptocurrency, blockchains, and other emerging decentralised technologies, Twitter recently formed a cryptocurrency team.