Twitter loses legal protection in India after failing to comply with new IT rules, case filed

Twitter has lost its legal shield in India for any third-party content hosted on its platform. The social network giant will now be liable for any content post by its users as its protection as an intermediary is gone. This came to effect after Twitter failed to comply with the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26th. Due to non-compliance with the new intermediary rules, the social networking website will now have to face penal actions.

Case filed against Twitter

This information came soon after a case was filed against Twitter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Ghaziabad police filed an FIR against the social networking giant for not removing misleading content connected to an alleged assault on an elderly Muslim man on June 5th. The police also mentioned that even after sharing a press release on June 14th, Twitter failed to remove tweets related to the incident.

Twitter vs government over new IT rules

Under the new IT norms that came into effect in May, social networking platforms will now be held more accountable for content hosted on their platforms. The guidelines require social media companies like Twitter, WhatsApp, and Facebook to appoint nodal officers for compliance and redressal of grievances. While most of the major brands like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google shared details of the officers with the government.

Soon after the new IT rules came into effect, the government had issued a notice to Twitter to immediately comply with the new norms. Following this, the social media platform assured the government to comply with the rules by appointing a chief compliance officer. However, the company failed to provide details of a nodal officer to the government so far.

However, on Tuesday Twitter reportedly said that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer. The company will be sharing details of the officer with the IT Ministry soon. Let’s see when Twitter follows the guidelines of the new IT norms and gets its intermediary protection back in the country.

Is Twitter going to be banned in India? Twitter hasn't yet complied with the new IT rules. Due to which, it has lost its legal protection against any content hosted on its platform. However, it is not going to be banned. What are the new IT rules in India? Under the new IT rules, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp have to appoint nodal officers for compliance and redressal of grievances. Who is Twitter's CEO? Jack Patrick Dorsey is the Chief Operating Officer of the social media networking website Twitter since 2015.

Credits :ANI

