Twitter’s Blue Subscription Service will Let You Undo Tweets and Allow More Customizable Experience

Twitter Blue, a subscription service for iOS, Android, and web users, is now available in the United States and New Zealand for a monthly price of $2.99 in the United States and NZ$4.49 in New Zealand. The company has added several new features to Twitter’s subscription service, including an undo button that allows you to undo tweets before they are sent.

Twitter launched Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada earlier this year. Twitter appears to be concentrating on improving the user experience by making the platform more customizable, seamless, and better.

Ad-Free Reading Experience

Twitter Blue users can access a fast-loading and ad-free reading experience, when visiting many of their favourite news sites available in the US from Twitter, such as The Washington Post, Reuters, USA TODAY, The Daily Beast, The Atlantic, Insider, L.A. Times Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, and The Hollywood Reporter. Every time you click on one of these publications' articles, a percentage of your Twitter Blue subscription is donated to them.

Subscribers will also have access to the Top Items feature, which will show the most relevant stories from their network in the last 24 hours. Only Android and PC users will be able to use this functionality.

Undo Tweets

With this new feature, subscribers can examine and edit Tweets before they are sent using Undo Tweet. Subscribers also have access to Reader, which makes reading long posts much easier. They can also customise their experience even more by changing the text size in Reader.

Customization Options

Subscribers can also personalise their Twitter experience with unique app icons, vibrant themes, and Bookmark Folders. Twitter Blue users can remove or rearrange options in the navigation bar such as Home, Explore, Notifications and Messages will be able to remove or rearrange these options, as well as add new ones. Only iOS users have access to this function.

The bookmarks feature has also been enhanced to include folder support. Users can now sort their saved tweets by creating custom folders in Bookmarks. Colourful themes and distinctive new app icons will be available to Twitter Blue users on iOS.

Twitter Labs

Twitter Blue users will also get early access to new and experimental features, which other users may be able to use in the future, or they may be removed entirely. Subscribers will be allowed to submit movies up to 10 minutes long (instead of the standard 2 minutes for non-subscribers) and Pinned Discussions will allow them to put their favourite conversations to the top of their DMs.

There are a lot of additional features available to paid users that aren't available to free users. Unfortunately, Twitter will continue to display advertisements on the timeline, which is an odd move.

