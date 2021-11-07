Twitter Spaces will now allow you to join without an account

Twitter, the popular social media website is known for providing a platform for everyone to raise their voice, put out their opinion in public and also a great source of news. After Clubhouse became popular across the globe Twitter has also added a feature to the platform called Twitter Spaces. The feature is similar to the one Clubhouse is based on. Now in the latest development, Twitter has announced the addition of a new feature to Twitter Spaced that will allow users to listen to any Spaces audio via direct link, which doesn’t require you to log in to your Twitter account.

According to the company, the new update will allow people who are not on Twitter to be part of the Spaces and enjoy the audio session. However, the ones without Twitter accounts will not be part of the audio broadcast. It seems that the update will open Twitter Spaces for a wider audience, the company has recently started rolling out the feature for Android and iOS users.

The announcement for the new update was tweeted by the Twitter Spaces team stating, “ have friends not on Twitter? that's weird but now you can share direct links to your Spaces and they can listen in via web without being logged in.”

have friends not on Twitter? that's weird but now you can share direct links to your Spaces and they can listen in via web without being logged in — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) November 4, 2021

The team made it clear that the new feature is rolling out to promote the Twitter Spaces to the ones that are not on the platform. People without a Twitter account can listen to the audio sessions on the web version without even logging in.

As we all know Twitter Spaces is an audio chat room that allows users to host audio sessions with a wide audience. The platform started rolling out the feature back in 2020 after Clubhouse became popular in the social media space. Initially, only users with 600 followers on Twitter were allowed to host Spaces, but now the criteria have changed and users can conduct audio sessions irrespective of followers they have.