Twitter stops auto-refreshing timelines helping users to read tweets without disappearing

Twitter has released an update to prevent users' feeds from auto-refreshing, which caused some tweets to "disappear" while they were reading them. When tweets vanished from view mid-read in September, the platform announced it was working on an update, saying "we know it's a frustrating experience," and the fix is now rolling out to Twitter's web platform. Users will be able to load new tweets by clicking on a tweet counter bar that will appear above existing tweets in their feed at the top of their timelines.

The web version of Twitter will now behave in the same way that its native iOS and Android apps do: neither will auto-refresh users' timelines, instead of loading tweets for when they manually refresh their feed.

Twitter has been steadily adding new features in recent months; in addition to its audio chat room Spaces, which it launched almost exactly a year ago, the platform recently rolled out its Twitter Blue premium service to US users. Twitter Blue's features include the ability to "undo" tweets, ad-free articles from some publishers, and a Nuzzel-like roundup of top articles for a monthly fee of $2.99.

The most recent update, like Twitter's decision to shut down Fleets less than a year after introducing the expiring tweets feature, suggests that the company considers user feedback when making changes and updates. If only we could persuade them to include editable tweets.