U&i launches new range of wireless audio devices in India; price and features

U&i has launched its new wireless tech products in the Indian market that includes — Batman Series, Missile Series, Pink Series, and Screw Series. The newly launched products deliver phenomenal sound quality with excellent power backup. Now, one can enjoy uninterrupted music while jogging, cooking, or even while working. Let’s have a closer look at the new launch.

The U&i Batman Series Wireless Earphone comes with a 30-hour backup, making it a truly portable earphone. For ease of connectivity, it is fitted with the latest Bluetooth version 5.1+EDR. The U&i Batman Series Wireless Earphone boasts a battery capacity is 40mAh with a talk time of 6 hours in total. Furthermore, the earphones and the charging case both take 1.5 hours to fully charge with the charging case battery capacity of 350mAh. The Batman Series Wireless Earphones come with an output of 5V/100mA which is the most suitable and the most recent technology. Its standby time is 500 hours with a transmission distance of 10 meters.



The U&i Missile Series Wireless Earphone gives tough competition in the market. It is equipped with a touch sensor and comes with a 20-hour backup. Its transmission distance is that of 10 meters with a standby time of 400 hours. With an output of 5V/100mA, it has a 5.0+EDR Bluetooth, providing much better ease in connectivity and battery. This U&i Missile Series Wireless Earphone has a battery capacity of 30mAh with a talk time of 4 hours and charging time of 1 hour. Moreover, the battery capacity of the charging case is 260mAh and takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.



The U&i Pink Series Wireless Neckband comes with a mind-blowing bass and attractive colors. With the Bluetooth version of 5.1, its standby time is 2100 hours. The talking time, as well as music time of this neckband, is 25 hours each, which means you can talk to your loved ones and even listen to music all day long without the hassle of charging. This U&i Pink Series Wireless Neckband has a battery capacity of 210mAh and takes 1-3 hours to fully charge. Moreover, it comes with a C-Type charger, making it easier and accessible as a charger. The maximum time of the speaker to be on standby without charging can go up to 2100 hours with a transmission distance of 10metres. Its input power is 1.0A and that of output is 3mWX2, which means comparatively, it takes much less power to charge as compared to its performance.

The U&i Screw Series Wireless Single Earphone is here to revolutionize the market with its brand-new features. It has a talk time of 24 hours, which means you can go all day without charging it even once. It comes with a Bluetooth version of V5.0 and its frequency ranges from 20-20000Hz. This earphone’s microphone sensitivity is -85dBm which means it can pick up on the faintest of sounds, making the user’s experience quite memorable. The U&i Screw Series Wireless Single Earphone offers a wireless distance of 10m along with the charging time and standby time of 2 hours and 20 hours each. It contains a lithium battery of 3.7V, with a capacity of 60mAh. The file formats supported by this earphone are A2DP/HFP/HSP/ AVRCP, easing the process of connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

