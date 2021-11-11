U&i Launches Shuffle 4 Smart Neckband with 15-hour battery life

U&i Prime, a sub-brand of the parent company U&i has launched Shuffle 4 - the next generation Smart Neckband in three attractive colours Black, Green and Blue. The Shuffle 4 boasts superior audio quality apart from some of the latest technologies and smart features such as magnetic switch controls, smart vibrations, superfast charging and long battery life.

Shuffle 4 features

The U&i Prime Shuffle 4 is a simple, elegant and feature-rich audio accessory, ergonomically designed and lightweight that is built for comfort and prolonged use. It features a combination of soft, yet tough ABS plastic and skin-friendly silicone. Moreover, Shuffle 4 is IPX5-certified that is resistant to sweat, water and dust. So you do not have to worry while walking in the rain or head out for running and exercising as the Shuffle 4 keeps you entertained without any interruptions.

Packed with futuristic features, the U&i Prime Shuffle 4 has earbuds that incorporate neodymium magnets to help control your music. When not in use, they attach to each other and automatically turn off, and resume the audio the moment they are separated. The magnetic earbuds help keep the earbuds’ wires away from tangling and also prevent the neckband from falling off the shoulders when not in use. And thanks to the soft silicone ear tips, you can perceive passive noise isolation to cut off the unwanted chaos around you. Now enjoy your music peacefully or get immersed into those high-performance action flicks – the Shuffle 4 will cater to all your audio entertainment like a pro.

The U&i Prime Shuffle 4 neckband also houses a smart micro motor that vibrates when you receive a call or message. This smart vibration feature helps subtly alert you about calls and messages even when your smartphone is switched to silent mode. Never again miss an important call or message even if you are in a noisy environment, movie theatre or those boring boardroom meetings.

And lastly, the U&i Prime Shuffle 4 promises a high battery life. Using a large quick-charging inbuilt Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery, the Shuffle 4 can entertain you with music, or keep you connected on voice and video calls for a good 15 hours on a single charge. And that’s not all! Thanks to the quick charging battery, a simple 10-minute charge can give you a playtime of 6 hours.

Pricing and availability

The U&i Prime Shuffle 4 Smart Neckband is available from the company’s official website and all leading online stores at a price-point of Rs 999 backed with a 1-year warranty.