Ubon CH-99 4 in1 Magic Charger launched in India; Price and features

Ubon the accessory and consumer electronics brand has launched its new Magic Charger – Ubon CH 99, 4 in 1 Charger across India at a price point of Rs 699. It has come with highlighted features like lightning-fast 2.6 ampere and standard 2.6A charging output, multiple ports, mobile holder, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched device.

Ubon Magic Charger features

Ubon Magic Charger comes with a 1-meter micro-USB charging cable that enhances the charging speed of your smartphone or tablet. The charger also allows you to charge your USB power device like a power bank with its respective cable. The charger automatically detects and delivers the voltage and current based on the need of your device. Thus, it saves you from the worries of slow or fast charging of your device.

With a wide input range of 140-270V. UBON CH 99, 4 in 1 Magic Charger comes with a mobile holder that allows you to charge an extra device simultaneously with additional 2 USB ports. The charger is compact and lightweight and easily accommodates into your pocket or bag thus proving to be a true travel companion.

Commenting on this launch, Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, Ubon said, “We are happy to launch our all-new Ubon CH 99, 4 in 1 Magic Charger. People have now started moving out of their homes after the lockdown and thus there is a need for products that offer them convenience. Additionally, as smartphone users are increasingly playing games, watching videos and surfing the internet even while travelling, sufficient power supply has become a demanding factor making chargers indispensable and handy storage devices. This new launch is our effort to cater to this new need of our consumers.”

Ubon CH 99, 4 in1 Magic Charger comes in white colour and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.