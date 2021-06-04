UFO spotted by US Navy Pilots, but No Proof to confirm says US Intelligence officers

There have been many theories around Aliens and UFOs. But there has never been a well-documented encounter or proof to support such claims.

In the most recent UFO encounters/sightings, US Navy pilots spotted an Unidentified Flying Object(UFO) during a training exercise. The video we released to the media and went viral with hours of being uploaded. The US Intelligence department has suggested that the video does not prove the existence of alien life. The case is currently undergoing investigation and the findings will be submitted to US Congress by the end of this month.

This is the first time that the US Government will be preparing an unclassified report about UFO encounters. The report, will not confirm the existence of aliens but will act as a detailed report of the incident. Since this is the first time the USA is agreeing to envisage such an issue, many are waiting for the final report that will be submitted to US Congress later this month.

Watch the video footage captured by the US Navy pilots below

Previous Sitings/Encounters

There are multiple encounters and sightings reported by many. The internet is flooded with videos that show a flying object defying the laws of physics and flying through the earth's atmosphere. The most famous one is the Black Knight Satellite, which is said to be an aline object float in space. There is a very vigilant community dedicated to uncovering the truth about UFOs and Aliens. They call themselves UFO hunters and have garnered support throughout the world. Many debunk theories around Aliens and UFO's and question these videos that claim to have captured a UFO in action. The question that non-believers ask is, "Why are all the video footages blurry, out of focus and never detailed?"

Governments around the world have forever denied any document of Alien encounters and UFOs. Till a well documented or clear video footage is obtained, the Alien and UFO theories will continue to be just theories.

Is this an authentic UFO footage? The video footage is authentic, but the object in the footage is yet to determined as a UFO. US Intelligence Department is currently reviewing the footage. Are Aliens real? It is a hugely debated subject. There are believers and non-believers. But as long as there is no proof of Alien existence, it is safe to assume that most encounters are fake.

