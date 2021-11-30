The UK will reportedly force Meta to sell Giphy

Last year, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, announced that it was purchasing Giphy. Meta quickly integrated Giphy into its Instagram team, as it is one of the most popular GIF repositories on the web. The purchase, however, could be revoked soon, thanks to the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom.

According to the Financial Times , the UK's Competition and Markets Authority will likely block Meta's acquisition of Giphy "in the coming days," marking the first time the CMA has reversed a Big Tech purchase. "This merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom," the UK said when it first opened an investigation into the purchase in June 2020.

Previous CMA reports claimed that Meta could prevent other social media platforms from using Giphy content, or force competitors such as Snapchat and TikTok to provide more user data in exchange for access to Giphy. After the acquisition, Meta shut down Giphy's own paid ad partnerships, which were only active in the United States, but the CMA argued that if the programme had not been shut down, Giphy could have expanded its ad operations to the United Kingdom.

The Competition and Markets Authority has yet to make an official statement on whether or not the deal should be blocked. Meta may be forced to sell Giphy if the acquisition is reversed. In 2020, Meta is said to have paid around $400 million for Giphy, which has integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Samsung Keyboard, and a slew of other high-profile apps and services.

NVIDIA's purchase of Arm, a U.K.-based semiconductor and software design company that develops the widely used ARM architecture, is also being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority. Although the merger has not yet been completed, the CMA may decide to block it because of the threat it poses to the United Kingdom's national security.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.