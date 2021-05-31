Upcoming Fitbit Smartwatches and Smart bands models will detect Snoring

Have you ever wondered if you snored in your sleep? Upcoming smartwatches and smarts bands to defect snoring.

Ever wonder if you also snore in your sleep? Or if what your partner has told you is true about your snoring? Fitbit will help you solve the mystery. Fitbit's next line-up of smartwatches will detect snoring. The new feature from Fitbit will help you make changes to your lifestyle, eating habits and perhaps add a workout to your daily routine.

The feature will be available on all the new launches from Fitbit and might even trickle down to the existing devices via software devices. According to the updates mentioned under Fitbit App on Google Play Store, the "Snore and Noise Detect" feature will monitor ambient noise when you are sleeping. The Fitbit will try to detect the noise levels and snore specific sound. The Fitbit won't distinguish between the snore of the wearer(person wearing the Fitbit) to that of someone else in the room(early-stage limitations). Since this feature will use the mic throughout your sleep time, Fitbit recommends having to device charged, above 40% of the battery. This feature will help detect health complications at a very early stage. But you are uncomfortable knowing that there is a device listing to everything around you at bedtime, then you might want to rely on your partners' testimony on your snoring.

Why We Snore

There are many reasons why we snore. Most of us snore at some point in our life. The reason why we snore can vary from individual to individual. A few reasons that could lead to us snoring are the anatomy of our mouth, consumption of alcohol, weight, allergies or even a common cold. Snoring can also lead to daytime sleepiness, difficulty in concentrating and risk of high blood pressure that can lead to stroke or other heart conditions. If you are experiencing frequent snoring issues, do visit your local paediatrician.

