Upgraded Xiaomi TV Stick with 4K is official, Supports Android TV 11 and AV1

Xiaomi has been selling low-cost Android TV devices for several years, ranging from the Mi Box series to the Mi TV Stick. An updated version of the TV Stick was spotted at the FCC in September, and it has now been made official. Following Xiaomi's August announcement that future products would not bear the "Mi" moniker, the new device is simply known as the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K.

Although Xiaomi has yet to make an official announcement about the new TV Stick, a product page has appeared on the company's global website. It looks identical to the FCC photos from earlier this year, with the same black design on the stick and remote. The remote has two branded buttons, one for Prime Video and the other for Netflix, but these may differ depending on where you are in the world.

The main improvement this time is 4K playback, as the previous Mi TV Stick could only handle 1080p video. With Android TV 11 and hardware decoding support for AV1 and VP9, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a viable competitor to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV. Xiaomi didn't say which SoC is used, but previous leaks pointed to the Amlogic S905Y4, which matches Xiaomi's description of "Quad-core Cortex-A35."

Despite the fact that this is an improvement over the previous Mi TV Stick, there are some notable omissions. Xiaomi didn't include an SD card slot or an extra USB port, there's no easy way to expand storage — you'll have to make do with the 8GB of internal storage provided. The stick also runs Android TV 11 rather than Android TV 12, which is understandable given Google's recent release of Android TV 12.

When (or where) the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be available for purchase is unknown. It will most likely cost around the same as the previous stick, which retails for $54.99 in the US and $2,999-3,499 in India.