Technology has been a boon in this pandemic. Can you imagine a scenario, where we don't have TV's or internet and no telephone lines? A complete information blackout. We would not know anything around us. But we do have technology on or side. And WhatsApp has been an important means of communication to us all.

WhatsApp was introduced to the world in November 2009. I remember waiting for the single tick to turn into a double and then blue. All this on a 2g network and 2 inches of screen real estate. Now we have better phones, better network, and many more features on 2021 WhatsApp, which regularly receives new updates and features.

We now have ChatBots who can accept our queries and help us with the required information in response. One such ChatBot recently introduced by the Government of India will help you locate Covid-19 testing centres and Vaccination centres around your location.

There are a few easy steps to engage with this ChatBot. Follow the steps below.

Add the number "9013151515" to your Contacts on your phone. Open WhatsApp Refresh your contact list if the saved number does not appear(Despite refreshing if the contact does not appear then recheck if the phone number was saved correctly on the phone contacts) Type and send the First message as "Namaste". You will receive a response from the ChatBot with a list of things that can be sent to the ChatBot to receive a response. Send the six-digit pin code of your residence. You will receive a list of centres around the pin code and if slots are open for registration.

Google and Amazon have similar services available on their own respective Apps. On Google, we can search for centres on GoogleMaps. And Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant can help you with the centres if you request the information

Use your WhatsApp to locate the nearest vaccine centre near you in India

Share your comment ×