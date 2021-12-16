Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging (IM) app used by millions of people around the world. It is used by people all over the world to communicate with their loved ones via free texts and phone calls. For a number of years, the service has allowed users to send voice messages.

Because we aren't always able to type, it allows us to easily record and send audio. The inability to preview voice messages before sending them was, however, one of the annoyances of voice messages. As a result, if you're recording in a noisy environment, you won't be able to check whether your voice is understandable before sending it. Then you'd have to start over and delete everyone's noisy recording. Users can now preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending them, which is a welcome improvement.

WhatsApp now allows users to listen to their voice recordings before sending them, according to Android Police. This allows people to review and double-check their messages before sending them to their intended recipients. The company states on its FAQ page:

You can listen to your voice message before you send it.

Open an individual or group chat.

Tap and hold the microphone, then slide up to lock hands-free recording.

Start speaking.

Once finished, tap Stop.

Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.

Tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it.

This change is available on both Android and iOS. So if you don’t spot it just yet, ensure that WhatsApp is up to date through the respective app store and wait for the rollout to reach you. The company has also been focusing on privacy-focused features, such as making it harder for strangers to stalk your Last Seen on the app.