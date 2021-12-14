VingaJoy expanded its flash drive portfolio in India; All you need to know

VingaJoy is mobile accessories and electronic brand which also deals in storage devices today the company has expanded its storage drive in India. According to the company, the newly launched Dual Drive is specially designed for storage on different devices. Users who find themselves needing some extra storage for their computer, LED TV, Speakers, Protector, Car Audio, can easily opt for this pen drive on the go. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched USB drive.

VingaJoy Dual Drive price in India

The newly launched VingaJoy Dual Drive comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB in capacity with a price tag of Rs 949, Rs 1,149, and Rs 1,649, respectively.

VingaJoy Dual Drive features



The VingaJoy Dual Drive promises to make data transferring easier for the end-users as it features both Micro-USB and USB connectors. The micro USB port makes it easier to transfer content and manage files between different devices. This USB 2.0 which is in a metal body, has universal compatibility with high speed and ultra-portable devices. The device features a metal form factory which offers a premium look. The company didn’t mention the transfer speed of the device, but we are in contact with the team to get more details about the device.



Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are adding a new USB 2.0 Flash drive to our VingaJoy Dual Drive portfolio. It is a 2-in-1 high-quality all-metal body high-speed flash drive that offers huge storage to take it on the go and live the digital lifestyle to the fullest. It offers customers the freedom to create and store more photos and videos and transfer content easily”.



The company offers a 2 years warranty. VingaJoy Dual Drive Pen Drives are available at nearby Retail Stores. Meanwhile, we are also planning for a review of the device which might be live soon. Until then for more review and technology news stay connected with Pinkvilla Tech.