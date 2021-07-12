Virgin Galactic is offering 2 free tickets to space; here's how you can win one

After Branson returned to earth via the VSS Unity22 space plane, the billionaire announced that Virgin Galactic will be offering two tickets to space for free.

Just yesterday, billionaire Richard Branson finally became an astronaut after he and other crew members completed their trip to the edge of space. Soon after, Branson revealed to ground control that it was an “experience of a lifetime”. After Branson returned to earth via the VSS Unity22 space plane, the billionaire announced that Virgin Galactic will be offering two tickets to space for free. The company is collaborating with the charity fundraising platform Omaze to give away free tickets to one of the upcoming commercial flights to space.

Here’s how you can win your free ticket to space with Virgin Galactic

If you are interested in going to space for free, then you can enter the contest by going to this website. Then you can make a minimum donation of $10 or $300 of the highest. However, a donation isn’t necessary to enter the contest to win the free space tickets. The contest is available for everyone across the globe who is 18 or older. Once you click to enter the contest, you will be directed to provide your personal details to complete the application. You are also asked to provide a valid COVID-19 vaccination to complete the contest application.

"You'll be flown out to meet me for a private tour of Spaceport America, where we'll prepare you to be among the first to experience a Virgin Galactic spaceflight," Branson explained.

“Richard (Branson) and Space for Humanity are pioneering in democratizing access to space, making it something not just available to the ultra-high net worth individuals or astronauts but available to all humans,” Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson told USA TODAY. “It’s really about making it available to everybody."

Eighty percent of all the donations raised by the Virgin Galactic contest with Omaze will go to Space for Humanity foundation. The remaining 20 percent will be going to the for-profit company Omaze. The contest page has also revealed that it will end on September 1st, 2021, while the winners will be announced around September 29th, 2021. If you manage to win a ticket, your first space experience will take place at some point in early 2022, adds the website. You will be flown to the home of Spaceport America in New Mexico for the experience.

After Richard Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will also be going for a space trip on July 20th. The billionaire founder will be flying to the edge of space inside the New Shepard vehicle from Blue Origin rocket company. We will bring you all the details from the upcoming space mission, stay tuned.

