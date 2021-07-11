Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity read to take off today; watch the live stream here

It’s going to be a big day for Branson as his role is to evaluate the experience of the clients who are going to enrol for space travel. Meanwhile, an India-origin woman named Sirisha Bandla is also going to be part of the crew and travel with Branson.

Virgin Galactic is gearing up to shoot its spacecraft today at 6:30 PM IST and the spaceship is all set to leave the surface with six new crew members including the billionaire Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Galactic. Yes! You read it right, the day has come and VSS Unity is finally ready to travel to the edge of space. The VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo vehicle will be launched from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, US. Just in case you are unable to make it to New Mexico to watch the take-off then don’t worry because the company is going to live stream the entire launch so that the rest of the world can watch it.



How to watch Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity launch



The live stream of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off will be broadcast at 6 am PT, 2 pm BST, 9 am ET, and for India, it will kick off at 6:30 PM IST. According to the company, the live stream will broadcast on Virgin Galactic's official website and YouTube channel and the live stream links are already available. You can also watch the entire show here from the embedded link.





"The skies over Spaceport America are ready. Soon our Unity22 mission specialists will soar above New Mexico and see Earth from a whole new, spectacular point of view," reads Virgin Galactic tweet.



It’s going to be a big day for Branson as his role is to evaluate the experience of the clients who are going to enrol for space travel. Meanwhile, an India-origin woman named Sirisha Bandla is also going to be part of the crew and travel with Branson. She is a 34-year old aeronautical engineer, once again it's a proud moment for India.

The future of space tourism in New Mexico is getting one step closer! @virgingalactic is launching their first fully-crewed flight with @richardbranson tomorrow! Tune in at 7am MDT for a live stream of the #Unity22 launch at https://t.co/6Vk2fgiIdE! pic.twitter.com/yKWnyUIrNu — New Mexico TRUE (@NewMexico) July 10, 2021

"I've been looking forward to this for 17 years," Branson said in an interview last week. He added that his wife is a bit nervous but he is full of confidence. "When we return, I will announce something very exciting to give more people the chance to become an astronaut," Branson added further.

