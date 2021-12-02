Vivo Aims To Offer Xceptional Service experience to X70 Series customers through its Vivo X Care Program

Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has introduced Vivo X Care, an exclusive program designed to offer hassle-free service to its valued X-series customers with an aim to enhance customer experience. As part of the program, all Vivo X70 series customers can now avail services like virtual live demo sessions, home delivery of products, and repair at customer's doorstep. The program will run at all 600+ Vivo service centres in India.

Under the initiative, customers will receive help from a dedicated Vivo expert who will ensure end-to-end assistance. They will also connect with a Vivo expert over a call or virtually for help for products and services by messaging their State and Pin Code to the helpline number.

As part of the after-sales services, the customers will benefit from services like- 24 x 7 Dedicated Calling Support, allowing premium customers to get on-call directly with an agent. There will be an 'exclusive counter' at Vivo service centers to ensure speedy support to X-Series consumers. Furthermore, to make the consumers’ experience even more delightful, the Vivo X Care initiative also provides repairs at the customers' doorstep in multiple cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Vivo's X70 Series, which includes the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+, was launched in September 2021 and promises to deliver a professional-grade camera experience with an inbuilt Ultra-Sensing Gimbal and unrivaled performance with Vivo's Professional Imaging Chip V1. With Vivo's strategic partnership with ZEISS, a global technological leader in optics and optoelectronics, the brand is actively bridging the gap between smartphone and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations.

For further information about the initiative, customers can reach out to the nearby authorized service center to avail the offer or they can contact the brand at the helpline number.

The geographical range to book an appointment is 30 km, and if the range is beyond 30 km then a customer is offered Pickup & Drop services. Any customer can avail of this service up to three times for free for one IMEI number & pay only Rs 500 per visit after that.

