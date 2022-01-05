vivo launches V23 Pro and V23; India’s first colour changing smartphones

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced addition to the comprehensive V series with the launch of the all-new vivo V23 series in India. Designed to #DelightEveryMoment, V23 series offers multiple industry first innovations such as India’s first colour changing back panel and India’s first 50MP Eye AF Dual Selfie camera. The colour changing Fluorite AG glass changes colour when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays. The dual front camera with advanced eye AF technology offers exceptional photography features to capture brilliant portraits and selfies.

One of its kind, V23 series is for style-conscious trendsetters, photographers who desire functional yet exquisite design, premium photography features, and fast gaming and immersive entertainment. V23 and V23 Pro will be available in two unique colours, Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. V23 Pro is priced at INR 38,990 (8GB+128GB), INR 43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at INR 29,990 (8GB+128GB), INR 34,990 (12GB+256GB). V23 Pro will be available for sale starting January 13, 2022 and V23 starting January 19,2022 on retail partners, Flipkart and vivo India E-store.

India’s Slimmest 3D Curve Display Smartphone with colour-changing capabilities

V23 series comes with India’s first Fluorite AG Glass Design that has a colour-changing glass on the rear of the smartphone which interacts with sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays and transforms into different colours. V23 Pro is elegantly crafted with a 3D curved screen that is as thin as 7.36mm and weighs only 171 grams. V23 is made of aerospace-grade aluminium, exquisitely set in a metal flat frame design and is just 7.39 mm thin, and weighs only 179 grams.

V23 Pro and V23 come with a 6.56(16.65cm) inch and 6.44(16.35cm) inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution.

The Fluorite Glass Design offers matte texture and diffused surface coating, making it comfortable to hold and fingerprint-free. With a brilliance that appears muted under ordinary lighting and greater under strong light, it truly achieves a premium look that is striking yet subtle.

India’s First 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie Camera

V23 series comes with India’s first 50MP with advanced eye autofocus technology and dual selfie camera complemented by pixel isolation technology through which the front camera captures abundant light and boosts colour authenticity. Take stunning selfies full of details and well-balanced colours while retaining all the unique features. Zoom in and each face in the picture is so sharp that it can be cropped out to be an individual portrait.

Enjoy the dual-tone spotlight that is designed to make you look brighter even when the surroundings are dark.

It works diligently like a lighting assistant, adjusting the colour temperature and brightness so that the portraits are stunning yet realistic V23 Pro comes with Sports Mode Selfie by which the camera system intelligently judges motion and applies smart exposure strategies to achieve optimal stabilization and clarity.

108MP Ultra clarity Rear Camera with Bokeh Flare Feature

The 108MP rear camera on vivo V23 Pro delivers a lively world of details with 12000*9000 super high definition resolution. Experience the clarity and sharpness even when the image is captured from tens of meters away. See subtle transitions and sharpness like never seen before. V23 Pro offers a Super Night Video mode to shoot bright and clear night videos.

V23 comes with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP night camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP super macro camera that also supports Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark.

V23 series features Bokeh Flare Portrait. The dual-camera system shapes the background light and renders classic, creamy flare bokeh effect seen only through professional lenses. It helps you take outstanding and creative portraits at night without having to spend on professional equipment.

Powerful Performance and Seamless Experience

vivo V23Pro is powered by Dimensity 1200 that adopts the advanced 6nm processor. It supports Dual 5G Standby. Enjoy its unique imaging performance and low power consumption for faster gaming and more immersive entertainment. V23 comes with an advanced 6nm Dimensity 920 that supports Dual 5G Standby and VoNR. Complemented by vivo’s own OS power optimization technology, experience lower power consumption, smoother and lasting experience ensuring that the smartphone can last a day without charge. Both the smartphones come with a high speed 12GB RAM option.

V23 Series comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. With a user-friendly interface, the Funtouch OS 12 presents a set of widgets that provides important information at a glance. With a 4300mAh battery, V23 Pro can be charged from 1% to 63% with 44W FlashCharge in 30 minutes. The V23 comes with a 4200mAh battery which can charge from 1% to 68% with 44W FlashCharge in 30 minutes.

