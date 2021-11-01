Vivo Nex phone with NEX SoC spotted on trademark listing

Vivo is planning to launch its NEX Series lineup which is usually known as the experimental or you can say innovative phone from the brand. The company launched at least one handset under the series and this year also it’s expected to launch the device. The rumours and leaks about the upcoming Vivo Nex have already started surfacing on the web and we have some hot news regarding the phone which might amaze you. According to a popular tipster, the Vivo Nex has been spotted on a trademark listing revealing some important information. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

Vivo Nex Leak

Interesting. vivo has filed the trademark for vivo NEX SoC. vivo's upcoming NEX phone could feature an in-house vivo processor.#vivo #vivoNEX #vivoNEXSoC pic.twitter.com/0oBsVknHS7 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 1, 2021

According to the tipster, the smartphone spotted on the trademark listing is said to arrive with an in-house processor called the NEX SoC. Yes! You read it correctly the screenshot shared by the tipster revealed that the handset will feature its own chipset. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the handset.

Going with the previous leaks, the upcoming Vivo Nex phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. The handset is also set to arrive with a 44W fast charging support, and it would be the successor of the Vivo Nex 3, which is tipped to be known as the Vivo Nex 5. The company is yet to reveal anything about the handset.

According to the tipster, the company is also planning to launch a Nex Watch which is expected to be launched with the smartphone. However, there is no information about both smartphone and smartwatch has been shared on the trademark listing. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything and it's too early to believe any leaks and rumours. We recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch event.