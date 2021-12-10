Vivo’s new OriginOS Ocean to hit 50 existing devices

Recently, Vivo unveiled its new OriginOS Ocean user interface. The company held a large event for its domestic audience, and because the UI is still only available in China, overseas phones ship with FuntouchOS. The OriginOS Ocean is the second major release, and it includes redesigned visuals and more information at a glance.

The manufacturer has published a list of all phones that will receive the new OriginOS in the future, which includes a whopping 47 different models. There are phones in all price ranges and lineups, dating back to the two-year-old Vivo NEX 3S.

The important point to note is that the rollout will take place in four stages. So one might have to wait depending on the version or model of their device. The first will begin in a few weeks, with the X70 and X60 series, as well as the latest iQOO phones and S series devices, lined up for the beta.

All phones will have a feature called "Child Guardian," which will connect the device to a parent's device, allowing the grown-up to see how the phone is positioned and thus relate what the child's posture is. There are also features such as seeing how long the device has been used, which app is being used, and the ability to turn on vision protection.

In the privacy and security department, OriginOS Ocean will no longer store passwords, biometric data, or other records on cloud platforms unless the user expressly requests them.

