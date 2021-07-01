Vivo S10 with the Dimensity 1100 processor spotted on Geekbench; here are the leaked features

The Vivo S10 will be arriving as the successor to the Vivo S9, which was launched in March this year. Just like the Vivo S9, the Vivo S10 will also be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor.

Vivo is planning to expand its range of S series smartphones in the very near future. While the Chinese phone brand is yet to officially announce anything, the upcoming Vivo S10 smartphone has been spotted in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. The device has been benchmarked under the model number V2121A. The Geekbench listing of the Vivo S10 has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone ahead of the official launch. The Geekbench listing has leaked the details regarding the processor, Android version, and RAM of the upcoming Vivo S10 smartphone. The handset will arrive as a slightly different model of the Vivo S9, which was launched in March this year.

Vivo S10 specifications and features

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Vivo S10 will be arriving with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, just like its predecessor, the Vivo S9. The phone’s chipset will be offering a base clock speed of 2GHz and will have an octa-core architecture. The Geekbench listing has also revealed that the Vivo S10 will be launching with Android 11 out of the box and 12GB of RAM. The device has been benchmarked with a single-core score of 647 and a multi-core score of 2,398.

According to the earlier leaks, the Vivo S10 will be available in two RAM variants including 8GB and 12GB. The device will be offering UFS 3.1 storage type, NFC connectivity feature, a 108MP triple primary camera system on the back, and a 44W fast-charging battery. The fast charging support onboard the device will be able to charge the battery up to 38 percent in just 15 minutes. The smartphone is also expected to offer a whopping 44MP selfie camera on the front.

Vivo hasn’t yet announced anything about the launch date of the Vivo S10 smartphone. However, since the smartphone has been benchmarked by Geekbench and has appeared in various leaks recently, we can expect it to be officially launched in the very near future.

What is the processor of the Vivo S10? The Vivo S10 smartphone will be arriving as a mid-range offering. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. What are the RAM variants of the Vivo S10? The Vivo S10 is yet to be launched officially. However, ahead of the launch, a handful of leaks have pointed that the phone will be launching in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. What is the price of the Vivo S9? The Vivo S9 hasn't been launched in India at the moment. However, the phone is available in China at the starting price tag of around Rs 34,500.

Credits :Geekbench

