Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets launched; Specs and price

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro smartphones in China with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets under the hood. The handsets feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rate and house five cameras in total, three on the rear and two on the front. The Vivo S12 Pro is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging while the Vivo S12 carries a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price range of the all new Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro handsets.

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro: Specifications

Vivo S12

The newly launched Vivo S12 carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The handset runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11 and features a 6.44 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The display of this device is mostly similar to the Pro variant except for the curvature on the display of S12 Pro.

On the camera front, the Vivo S12 houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 108 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The company has offered a 44 megapixel and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset carries a 4,200 mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support.

Vivo S12 Pro

The all new Vivo S12 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The handset features a 6.56 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate, HDR support, and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Vivo S12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera unit at the back that includes a 108 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the Vivo S12 Pro features a 50 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front. The handset packs a 4,300 mAh battery under the hood with 44W fast charging support.

For connectivity, the Vivo S12 Pro comes with 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB type-C port and GPS. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11.

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro: Price and availability

The all new Vivo S12 will cost you CNY 2,799 which is roughly Rs 33,200 in indian currency for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant while the variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity is priced at CNY 2,999 which is roughly Rs 2,999 in Indian currency.

The Vivo S12 Pro is priced at Rs CNY 3,399 which is roughly Rs 40,300 in Indian currency for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant while the variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 3,699 which is roughly Rs 43,850 in Indian currency.

Both the devices are currently available on pre-order on the Chinese e-store of Vivo and will start shipping from 30th December. The company hasn’t said anything about the global launch of the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro; however, some reports suggest that the Vivo S12 Pro will be rebranded as Vivo V23 Pro in the Indian market.

