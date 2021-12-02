Vivo S12 Pro's Leaked Specifications Suggest a 50MP Dual-Front Camera and Dimensity 1200 Chipset

It appears that Vivo is planning to release a new S-Series smartphone. Vivo debuted the camera focused Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro smartphones earlier this year. The S12 and S12 Pro are expected to be the upcoming devices in Vivo’s S-series lineup. According to a Gizmochina report, the major specifications of the Vivo S12 Pro have been disclosed by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the source, the S12 Pro would have enhancements over the prior model in areas including display, front cameras, and processor.

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro Expected Specifications

The Vivo S12 Pro is expected to be launched coming weeks. Digital Chat Station, a tipster, has disclosed the device's specifications ahead of the official launch event. According to the source, the smartphone will have an enhanced display, camera, and performance unit.

The phone is rumoured to include a curved OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a notch cut out, starting with the screen. At the front, two camera sensors will be embedded in the notch. According to rumours, the smartphone would have a 50MP front camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

If we talk about the previously launched Vivo S10 Pro, a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens were integrated into the S10 Pro's dual selfie camera arrangement. The main selfie camera on the S12 Pro is expected to be a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 lens. It might come with an 8-megapixel superwide lens.

According to the recent leak, the S12 Pro includes a triple camera unit with a resolution of 108 megapixels. It's possible that it'll keep the 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system that was introduced with the S10 Pro. The latest OriginOS Ocean UI is likely to run on the device.

The phone will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. It will almost certainly support 44W rapid charging. The battery specifications are still unknown. Finally, on top of Android, the phone is rumoured to run Vivo's new OriginOS Ocean UI.

The rumour mills also suggest that the phone will cost CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 35,300) when it launches in China. The device will compete with the Honor 60 series, which was just released in the region, at that price point.

