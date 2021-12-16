Vivo S12 Pro spotted on Geekbench listing with Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo is getting ready to launch the S21 series in the home country of China and we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the handset ahead of the official launch. The upcoming Vivo S12 series is going to include — Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. Recently the smartphones have appeared on the 3C authority of China confirming the moniker. In the latest development, the Vivo S12 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench listing revealing some of the vital information regarding the device. Let’s have a closer look at the Geekbench listing of Vivo S12 Pro.

Vivo S12 Pro Geekbench certification

According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo S12 Pro has appeared with model number V2163A and it also confirmed that the handset is going to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Pro variant is listed with 12GB RAM and runs on the Android 12 operating system as per the certification site. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the Vivo S12 Pro has managed to score 868 points in the single-core and 2995 points in the multiple-core Geekbench 5 tests. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal any information regarding the camera or battery specifications. However, we still know something about the phone thanks to the leaks and rumours.

Going with the earlier rumours, the Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edges. Leaks also suggest that the device will offer a wider notch to accommodate a dual-camera setup for selfies and video calls. The display notch is said to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera from Samsung accompanied by an8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Around the back, the Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to feature seems to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor along with an LED flash placed at the top left corner of the panel. Meanwhile, Vivo has shared the official teaser video on its Weibo handle revealing the design of the device. According to the video, the Vivo S12 Pro is going to arrive in Gold, Blue, and Black color options.

Do note that the specifications of the handsets are yet to be disclosed by the brand and we recommend you to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.