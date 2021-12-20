Vivo S12 Pro to feature sleek dual front-facing LED flashes

The Vivo S12 series will be available on Wednesday, December 22, and we already know that the phones will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with two more shooters on the front.

On its Weibo page, the company released a short video teaser, revealing that selfies will be enhanced with two LED lights. That's right, Vivo is putting two flashes on the front of the S12 Pro, which will be embedded into the thin top bezel.

One of the front shooters will be a 50MP sensor, while the other will be an 8MP ultrawide camera, as seen on the Vivo S10 series. The front will have "four soft lights," which means the dual-LED flashes will be dual-toned, according to the company. It also hinted at the possibility of more surprises.

In terms of specs, there is nothing new. According to rumours, the S12 Pro will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset and will have a 6.5-inch OLED display on the front. While 44W fast charging is expected, we'd like to see Vivo’s 55W standard made available on the S series.

