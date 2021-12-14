Vivo S12 Series Making Debut on December 22, Bookings for the Smartphone Begin

Vivo is slated to release its selfie-focused smartphone this month in China. The Vivo S12 series will be the company's selfie-focused series. The Vivo S12 series has been a topic of speculation for the past few weeks, and now the company has released a teaser for the S12 series, along with the debut date. Today, the business confirmed that the Vivo S12 lineup would be unveiled in the domestic market on December 22 at 7:30 p.m. (local time). In addition, bookings for the S12 series have begun in the country. The Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are likely to form part of the Vivo S12 series in the future. Vivo's S12 series will replace the Vivo S10 lineup, which was released earlier this year.

Vivo S12 Series Alleged Specifications

The OriginOS Ocean UI, which was introduced last week in China, will be preinstalled on the S12 and S12 Pro, making them the company's first phones to do so. The Dimensity 1100 chipset was used in the S10 series, while the S12 lineup will employ the more powerful Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The Vivo S12 Pro is expected to boast an OLED display with a resolution of Full HD+. A wider notch is expected on the display panel, which might contain two camera sensors. On the rear, the S12 Pro is believed to boast a triple-camera setup with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP sensor. The previous leaks of the smartphone suggest that the gadget would have a 50MP main camera on the front and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the back.

At present, there is no information about the battery capacity of the handset. Meanwhile, rumours say that the smartphone will be capable of 44W charging. For security, the smartphone is believed to contain an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo S12 Pro is expected to cost CNY 3,000 in China (approximately Rs 35,300).

