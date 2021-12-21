Vivo S12 series to launch soon with 108 megapixel primary camera; Expected specs and more

Vivo is expected to launch the S12 series smartphones in China on 22nd December. The lineup includes Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro handsets. The company had posted a teaser on Weibo from its official account. The post suggests the design and some features of the Vivo S12 Pro lineup. It is going to feature two cameras on the front with dual LED flash and the handset will be available in Glittering Gold colour option. The company confirmed that the dual LED flash lights on the front will comprise four soft lights. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications of the Vivo S12 series smartphones.

Vivo S12 series: Expected specifications

The Vivo S12 Pro smartphone is expected to launch with a Full HD+ resolution OLED display that has a high refresh rate. The handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and pack up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The Vivo S12 Pro is expected to run on OriginOS and might include an in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to the teaser post the smartphone will house a 108 megapixel primary rear camera sensor along with an 8 megapixel wide camera lens and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. The company might provide a 50 megapixel camera sensor on the front along with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens for selfies and video calls. On the other hand, the Vivo S12 variant might get toned down specifications; however, it is confirmed to flaunt rounded edges.

The Vivo S12 Pro might carry a 4,200 mAh battery under the hood with support for 44 W fast charging. On the connectivity front, this handset might miss out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Vivo S12 series: Expected price

The upcoming Vivo S12 Pro is expected to be priced around CNY 3,000 which is roughly Rs 35,577 in Indian currency for the base variant while the Vivo S12 might cost you CNY 2,999 which is roughly Rs 35,566 in Indian currency for the base variant.

