Vivo S12 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Expected to Come with Dimensity 1100 SoC; Read More

The Vivo S12 series has been circulating on the internet for the past several days. Every day, more information on the device appears on the internet. All of these rumours will be confirmed when the smartphone is formally unveiled on December 22 in China during a launch event. The company will show off a variety of items, including the new S12 smartphone line. Vivo is likely to release at least two new smartphone models this year. The S12 and S12 Pro are two of them. Some of the major specifications have been teased by the firm, while other details have leaked. The base model of the S12 smartphone is the subject of the most recent leak. Vivo S12 has now been added to China Telecom's product library, complete with all of its specifications. The style and price of the listing have also been revealed.

Vivo S12 Specifications

According to a GizmoChina report, specifications and design data for the Vivo S12 have surfaced online ahead of its official launch in China on December 22. The phone will have a 6.44-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, according to the China Telecom listing as reported by GizmoChina. The phone features a notch display and an AMOLED panel. The smartphone is expected to 90Hz refresh rate.

If we talk about the hardware of the device, the S12 will be powered by the same Dimensity 1100 processor that powered the S10. The phone will come with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The forthcoming Vivo phone will be powered by the Android 11 operating system. The S12 and S12 Pro, according to sources, will be the first Vivo smartphones to come preinstalled with OriginOS Ocean UI.

A 4,200mAh battery, 44W fast charging, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C connector will be among the device's other features. This Vivo smartphone will come without a 3.5mm audio jack.

A rectangular camera module will be located on the rear of the device. The camera module will consist of a triple-camera configuration. A 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera are all included in the phone. A dual front camera arrangement is available for selfies. A 44MP front camera and an 8MP ultrawide front camera are included in the phone.

Alleged Pricing of Vivo S12

Shimmering Black, Warm Gold and Lake Blue are the three colours available for the Vivo S12. The lower-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY2,999 ($470), while the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY3,339 ($535). The pricing information should be taken with a grain of salt because it could be wrong.

