Vivo tablet expected to arrive with Snapdragon 870 chipset

Vivo has recently confirmed to launch its first tablet in the first half of 2022 and we are just a month away from entering a new year. The eyes are already up for the upcoming Vivo tablet and now the rumors about the upcoming device have already started surfacing on the web. Today the first-ever leak of the device has emerged on the internet revealing some of the vital information regarding the chipset of the Vivo tablet. Let’s have a closer look at the leaked information regarding the upcoming tablet.

Vivo Tablet leak

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has unveiled the first leak of the upcoming Vivo tablet suggesting that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It seems that the tablet will feature similar specification to the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, and Xiaoxin Pad 5 and 5 Pro, which comes with the same chipset.

Furthermore, the tipster also suggests that the company will enter the tablet market in 2022, hinting that the consumers will be able to choose from a wide range of products. He suggested that Vivo is planning to launch e-link tablets, small-size gaming tablets, large-screen OLED flagship tablets, and a lot more.

So far we have only this much information about the upcoming Vivo tablet as the details are very limited at this point. It has been expected that the tablet will feature an 8,040mAh battery along with a TUV Rheinland certification. According to the trademark filing, the device might be launched with the moniker Vivo Pad. However, do note that the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the upcoming tablet.

Having said that, we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for more upcoming leaks and rumors to surface on the web to provide some more clarity. Till then stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech for more interesting technology-related news.

