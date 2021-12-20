Vivo to launch V23 Pro smartphone soon; Expected specifications, price and more

The Chinese smartphone maker is going to launch the Vivo V23 Pro smartphone soon. This is a much awaited handset in India as the company skipped the Pro variant of the Vivo V21 but this time we are going to see the Vivo V23 Pro variant in the country. We have not heard much about the V23 but the Pro variant of the lineup is all over the news. According to the rumours, the Pro variant will debut first in January and then followed by the Vivo V23; however, the company hasn’t announced about the Vivo V23 lineup yet. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications of the Vivo V 23 Pro.

Vivo V23 Pro: Expected specifications

Vivo is expected to launch the V23 Pro smartphone in the first week of January. The leaks suggest that this handset will be launched on 4th January but we are still waiting for the company’s confirmation. According to the leaked Geekbench data table, the Vivo V23 Pro is going to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 under the hood. This chipset has been used in many gaming smartphones this year as it is amongst the fastest processors currently.

The Geekbench data table suggests that the handset will come with 8 GB RAM and is expected to include an expandable RAM feature that is available in other Vivo handsets. This device will run on FunTouch OS based on Android 12; however, there are chances that the device may get the OxygenOS Ocean this time.

Vivo is expected to use the colour changing panel on the rear which can change its colour based on UV light and sunlight. This material is called the Changeable Fluorite Glass Material. The handset is tipped to house a 64 megapixel camera sensor on the rear and it might come with the dual front camera unit that was offered with the Vivo V20 Pro.

The Vivo V23 Pro is expected to feature an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and it is said that the company might borrow the display from the Vivo X60. The company could offer a 66 W fast charging support and it is expected to sell the Vivo V23 Pro around Rs 35,000 so that it can compete with the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

The company has not confirmed any details about the Vivo V23 Pro so we should take this information as a pinch of salt and wait for an official announcement.

