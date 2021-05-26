Vivo V21e 5G and Y73 appear on Google Play Console ahead of the launch

Vivo V21e 5G will be arriving with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, while the Y73 will be packing in the Helio G90 chipset.

Vivo seems to be planning to launch two new smartphones in the V and Y series soon. While the company hasn’t officially announced anything, the upcoming Vivo handsets have just been spotted in the database of Google Play Console. The devices have surfaced under the model names Vivo V2055 and V2059, which are expected to be the Vivo V21e 5G and Y73. The new Vivo phones appear to share a handful of specifications, with the main difference being in the processor section.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo V2055 aka Vivo V21e 5G will feature the MediaTek MT6833V/MNZA processor, which is the model number for the Dimensity 700 chipset. The phone will arrive with 8GB of RAM and a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The listing has revealed that the handset will be running Android 11 out of the box. As suggested by the processor, the Vivo V2055 will be arriving with support for the next-gen 5G networks.

Moving on to the Vivo Y73, the smartphone is spotted on Google Play Console with the MediaTek Helio G90 processor, which only supports 4G connectivity. This one will also come with 8GB of RAM, Android 11, and a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The listing has also revealed that the Vivo Y73’s SoC will be backed by the Mali G76 graphics processor.

Unfortunately, there’s no word regarding the other specifications of the Vivo V21e 5G and Y73 at the moment. However, we can expect them to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a triple primary camera module on the back, and beefy batteries with fast charging capabilities. The Vivo V21e 5G is expected to be released in the Indian market very soon as the phone was recently spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Talking about the latest Vivo V21, it is available in India for Rs 29,990 for its 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs 32,990 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Credits :Google Play Console

