Vivo V21e 5G launched in India; to rival the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in mid-range segment

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone which goes directly up against the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE. Yes! You read it correctly, the company has launched the Vivo V21e 5G phone which comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,990 at the same price point, and OnePlus has also launched its Nord smartphone with some impressive specifications. Meanwhile, the Vivo V21e also ships with highlighted features like MediaTek processor, notch design display, in-display fingerprint scanner, slim design, and a lot more among others. Let's have a closer look at the price, specifications and features of the newly launched Vivo V21e.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications and features

The Vivo V21e flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED FullView full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The handset also offers a waterdrop notch design to accommodate a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. At the back, the smartphone features a rectangular-shaped dual rear-camera sensor placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The camera bump consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.97 lens, clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor along with an LED flash.

Under the hood, the Vivo V21e 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with the Mali G57 GPU. The smartphone is backed by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with software extension support of up to 3GB and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The handset is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The company claims that the fast charging tech is capable of charging the phone from zero to 72 percent in 30 minutes.

Vivo V21e 5G Price in India

The Vivo V21e 5G is launched in India with a price tag of Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset will be available for purchase in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colour options. You can purchase the smartphone via the company’s official website, Amazon India and authorized offline store.

The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 2,500 on HDFC credit or debit card payment. You can also avail of the same offer with the EMI option. Do note that the offer is valid until June 30 and post that the phone will be available at the announced price.

