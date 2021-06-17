Vivo V21e 5G official poster leaked, India launch set for June 24th

Vivo has accidentally announced the launch of the Vivo V21e 5G on June 24th in the Indian market. The brand accidentally published the tweet and removed it as soon as possible.

Vivo is gearing up to launch its upcoming new V-series smartphone in the Indian market and this time the company is aiming to launch the Vivo V21e 5G. There are already numerous rumours and leaks about the handset and we have also witnessed the handset on several benchmarking websites and certification sites. Recently the launch post of the Vivo V21e 5G was spotted on the web revealing the design and battery specifications. So far the company kept quiet about the launch details of the handset but starting today the brand has announced the launch of the Vivo V21e 5G on June 24th in the country. But it was reported that the brand accidentally published the tweet and removed it as soon as possible.

However, tech enthusiasts and tipsters have successfully grabbed the screenshot of the teaser poster and shared it on Twitter. Here’s a closer look at the leaked teaser post of the upcoming Vivo V21e 5G.

Vivo V21e 5G India launch date

According to the official post, the Vivo V21e 5G is slated to launch in India on June 24th, 2021. The teaser poster also suggests that the phone will feature a gradient colour back with a dual-camera module placed at the top-left corner of the handset. The listing also featured the Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who is the brand ambassador of Vivo.

Vivo V21e 5G expected Price in India

Going with the previous leaks, the 8GB RAM +128 storage variant of the Vivo V21e 5G is said to launch with a price tag of around Rs 25,000 mark. The 4G variant of the phone was launched in Malaysia for RM 1,299 (approx Rs 23,000).

Vivo V21e 5G Rumoured Specifications

According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V21e 5G is tipped to be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ pixel resolution. The handset might ship with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. Under the waterdrop notch, the phone will house a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Rumours also suggest that the Vivo V21e 5G will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery which might support a 44W fast charging support. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the phone and it's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt. Also, do share your vital thoughts about the phone in the comment section below.

Battery Capacity of Vivo V21e 5G smartphone? Vivo V21e 5G will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery which might support a 44W fast charging support. Vivo V21e 5G confirmed launch date in India Starting today the brand has announced the launch of the Vivo V21e 5G on June 24th in the country. Vivo V21e 5G expected price in India? Vivo V21e 5G is said to launch with a price tag of around Rs 25,000 mark.

Share your comment ×