Vivo V23 5G tipped to launch in India in December; What to expect from this smartphone

Vivo is expected to launch the V23 5G smartphone this month in India and the handset is said to come with similar specifications to the Vivo V21 5G smartphone that was released this year in April. This rumoured 5G handset is expected to feature a 6.44 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,404 pixels and carry a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The smartphone is said to feature a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back accompanied by 2 different camera lenses. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro smartphones with the Vivo V23 in India.

According to 91Mobiles, the upcoming Vivo V23 5G smartphone will pack similar specifications to the Vivo V21 5G handset that was launched previously in April. If the upcoming Vivo V23 5G handset is going to have similar specifications to the Vivo V21 5G, then let’s have a look at the specifications of the previously launched Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V21 5G: Specifications

Vivo V21 5G is a dual sim smartphone that was launched this year in April with a 6.44 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,404 pixels screen resolution, 90 Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. This device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The V21 5G handset has an extended RAM feature that uses 3 GB ROM as virtual RAM.

On the camera front, the Vivo V21 5G handset houses a triple camera unit on the rear that features a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The device has a 44 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a battery of 4,000 mAh that has support for 33 W FlashCharge fast charging.

The company hasn’t confirmed anything about the Vivo V23 5G smartphone so we should take this information as a pinch of salt and wait for an official announcement.

