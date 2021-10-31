Vivo V23e hands-on video goes live ahead of official launch; all you need to know

Vivo V23e smartphone recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification site which hinted that the company will not take too long to launch the device. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours revealing some of the major features of the handset. Now in the latest development, popular tipster Chun has confirmed that Vivo V23e is all set to launch in November in Vietnam. As per the tipster, the company will train the retailers about the handset between November 2nd and November 5th, 2021. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak about the upcoming Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e tipped to launch in November

According to the tipster, a Vietnam-based Viettel Store has shared a complete hands-on video of the upcoming Vivo V23e. A user has somehow managed to download the video before the official takes down the footage. We have attached the video link shared by the tipster, you can click this link to watch the video.

The video shared by Viettel Store reveals the retail box of the upcoming Vivo V23e in full glory. The box suggests that the handset will arrive in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. At the back, the handset will feature a triple rear-camera setup along with an LED flash. The rear camera sensors sit in a rectangular-shaped module at the top-left corner of the rear panel.

vivo V23e leaked by Viettel Store

Waterdrop notch design

Plastic frame, glass back

50MP selfie, 64+8+2 macro rear

4030mAh, 44W

UDFP

Android 11, FunTouch 12

No headphone jack

Price around 10m Dong (440 USD) in Vietnam pic.twitter.com/UOFgVGoYqm — Fuck Halloween, Imma get the vaccine soon (@chunvn8888) October 31, 2021

At the front, the smartphone also has a waterdrop notch design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. The handset seems to host an OLED panel for a better viewing experience along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V23e seems to sport a gradient glass back with a plastic frame.

The right chassis of the Vivo V23e seems to feature a volume rocker and a power button, at the top it has a microphone and the bottom edge it sports a SIM tray along with a primary microphone, USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm audio output jack.

According to the video, at the front, the Vivo V23e is said to feature a 50-megapixel camera sensor. At the back, it is tipped to offer a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

