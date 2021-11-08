Vivo V23e listed on Vietnam official website; Read more

The Chinese smartphone maker has listed the Vivo V23e on its official website in Vietnam. However, the company has not confirmed the availability for the handset yet. The specifications and features of Vivo V23e have been listed and it is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit with a 64 megapixel primary sensor. The device is said to pack a 4,050 maH battery MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood. Read the story till the end to know about the rumoured specifications of Vivo V23e smartphone.

Vivo V23e smartphone: Specifications

The upcoming Vivo V23e smartphone will sport a 6.44 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The handset will run on FunTouch 12 based on Android 11 and will carry a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity under the hood.

For optics, Vivo is offering a triple rear camera unit with the V23e smartphone that will feature a primary sensor of 64 megapixel, an 8 megapixel secondary sensor and a tertiary snapper of 2 megapixel. The device is said to come with a 50 megapixel front camera.

The upcoming Vivo V23e smartphone will have a battery of 4,050 maH that will support 44 W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner will be provided inside the display and the device will have a light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope and compass.

On the connectivity front, the handset will come with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 connections, USb type-C port and GPS. The expected measurements of the Vivo V23e are 160.87 x 74.28 x 7.36/7.41 mm and will weigh 172 grams.

Vivo V23e smartphone: Price and availability

The Vivo V23e smartphone will be available at a price range of 8,490,000 VND which is roughly Rs 27,900 in Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow colour options.

The company has not confirmed the availability of Vivo V23e yet so we shall wait for sometime.